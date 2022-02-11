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Simply Stop School Insanity: Fix: Cut Funding for Districts With Abusive Policies
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Stew Peters Show.
As Virginia forces unconstitutional mandates and harmful ideologies onto children, parents have become mortified by the mental and physical risks their kids face from these tyrannical requirements. On Thursday, the Stew Peters Show welcomed Prince William County history teacher Cynthia Kilmer to discuss her retaliation against the vaccine and testing mandates, and her pressing concerns for the mental and physical health of students.
Please reach out to Mrs. Kilmer at [email protected] or on Telegram: FreetoTeach
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vumb21-simply-stop-school-insanity-fix-cut-funding-for-districts-with-abusive-poli.html
As Virginia forces unconstitutional mandates and harmful ideologies onto children, parents have become mortified by the mental and physical risks their kids face from these tyrannical requirements. On Thursday, the Stew Peters Show welcomed Prince William County history teacher Cynthia Kilmer to discuss her retaliation against the vaccine and testing mandates, and her pressing concerns for the mental and physical health of students.
Please reach out to Mrs. Kilmer at [email protected] or on Telegram: FreetoTeach
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vumb21-simply-stop-school-insanity-fix-cut-funding-for-districts-with-abusive-poli.html
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