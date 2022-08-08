VIDEO: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/G81Kh66iUrmw/

Is John Leguizamo RACIST? He Does Not Believe That White People Can Play Latino Roles...WHY???





So John Leguizamo Blasts James Franco’s Casting as Fidel Castro because ‘He Ain’t Latino!’





Yeah? SO WHAT?





In this video you will have a list of all movies where blacks replaced whites in white roles...SUCK IT Leguizamo.





http://www.KevinJJohnston.me