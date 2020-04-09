2020 Virus - 10 | Ep.06a - What is viral detoxification? | Adrian

#Adrian #coronavirus #naturalHealthAfter releasing the longer version yesterday several people reached out and said it was a bit too technical to understand. So I've put together this shorter version using the video of Tom Barnett.The original was removed by YouTube. Once you have watched it you can draw your own conclusions.Tom Barnett's video mirrored on R Carbone's channel:Dr Robert Young Dismantling the Viral Theory:The longer video yesterday is in this playlist:The 2020 Virus - Balance and Perspective:As always please do your own research, thinking and draw your own conclusions.If this resonates with you and you feel, as I do, that it is worth sharing please share as far and as wide as you see fit.I'll see you in the next episode.--My book:I have written a book on health and well-being. Nothing mainstream in here, just things I've observed and worked out that have helped me and others who have used the ideas.You can read more about it here:Signup for more videos and offers not on YouTube:--The 2020 Virus - Balance and Perspective:My other videos on Mental and Physical health and wellbeing:Specific Natural Health Solutions:Intermittent Fasting:Broccoli Sprouts:Colloidal Silver:Arthritis treatment:Fluoride and fluoride removal:Inflammation | Anti-inflammatories:DMSO:Pain relief:Magnesium and Magnesium Chloride Oil:---My book:I have written a book on health and well-being. Nothing mainstream in here, just things I've observed and worked out that have helped me and others who have used the ideas.You can read more about it here:Signup for more videos and offers not on YouTube:--The 2020 Virus - Balance and Perspective:My other videos on Mental and Physical health and wellbeing:Specific Natural Health Solutions:Intermittent Fasting:Broccoli Sprouts:Colloidal Silver:Arthritis treatment:Fluoride and fluoride removal:Inflammation | Anti-inflammatories:DMSO:Pain relief:Magnesium and Magnesium Chloride Oil: