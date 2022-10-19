Russian Air Defense Worked in the Crimea region - A Drone was Shot Down. - Fell Safely in Man's Yard, No Harm - 101922.

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Air defense worked in the Crimea - a drone was shot down. On the footage, an eyewitness says that this is the village of Ivanovka, Simferopol region. Debris fell into the garden of one of the houses. No harm done.
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An article about it. http://www.uniindia.com/~/russia-shoots-down-ukrainian-drones/World/news/2845135.html