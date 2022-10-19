Russian Air Defense Worked in the Crimea region - A Drone was Shot Down. - Fell Safely in Man's Yard, No Harm - 101922.

Air defense worked in the Crimea - a drone was shot down. On the footage, an eyewitness says that this is the village of Ivanovka, Simferopol region. Debris fell into the garden of one of the houses. No harm done.
--
An article about it. http://www.uniindia.com/~/russia-shoots-down-ukrainian-drones/World/news/2845135.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.