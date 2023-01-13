THE DEPOSITION OF STANLEY PLOTKIN, PART 1 from TheHighwire.com

WATCH VIDEO HERE --> In January of 2018, ICAN Lead Attorney, Aaron Siri, Esq., deposed Dr. Stanley Plotkin, in a family custody case in Michigan. Dr. Plotkin is considered the preeminent global expert on vaccines, having authored the authoritative textbook on the subject, Plotkin’s Vaccines. Watch Part 1 of this 5-Part deposition of the man Bill Gates called ‘the last remaining giant of vaccinology.’
