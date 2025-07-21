BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Syria DISTURBING Content: Sunni fighters desecrate the body of a Druze man in Sweida, Syria
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
70 views • 1 day ago

Druze plead for help from TRUMP – i24 News

‘US must protect the Druze minority in Syria from the ongoing MASSACRES carried out by extremist militias’, Druze leader in Israel reportedly writes to Trump

VIDEO: Sunni fighters desecrate the body of a Druze man in Sweida, Syria

Adding: 

❗️US tells citizens to LEAVE SYRIA

‘Due to the risks of armed conflict and violence’

State Dept. says Americans should head for Jordanian border, humanitarian corridors open from Sweida

iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
