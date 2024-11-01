⭕️Hezbullah: 'You will not have any tanks left' - first ever 3 tube ATGM, promo video of their ATGMs - including RPGs with two tubes

⭕️ Hezbullah released today a promotional video of their ATGMs, including RPGs with two tube and remarkably a first ever, 3 tube ATGM.

Hezbollah published a new video titled 'You will not have any tanks left'

Hezbollah just released a new video showing off the work of their anti-tank teams in Lebanon.

It's pretty typical for them, but they show off a few new types of weapons, namely ATGM launchers with 2-3 barrels. These are probably designed to counteract the IOF's "Trophy" active defense system, which intercepts missiles with what is essentially a massive, radar guided shotgun. The primary weakness of this system is limited ammo and an inability to reload, so the 2 and 3 barrel launchers are designed to brute force their way through.

It is worth pointing out that "Trophy" has failed badly in Gaza for a variety of reasons. First and foremost, it cannot be used when operating with infantry because this automated system would kill them all. Even with a successful interception, the air is filled with shrapnel from both the missile and the Trophy system, and that shrapnel has to go somewhere. When the tanks are operating alongside infantry, the system must be turned off.

Secondly, it has a minimum operating distance of 50m. The Palestinian resistance in Gaza tends to operate from point blank range for precisely this reason. Ironically, the proliferation of Trophy means a lot of IOF tanks do not operate with the traditional infantry screen for safety reasons, meaning that resistance fighters can walk right up to the tanks. We have seen many cases of IOF Merkavas destroyed by satchel charges and RPG rockets at close range in resistance videos.

A Russian court has officially fined Google $20,565,635,200, 000,003,000,000,000,000,000,000

Google was fined $20 Decillion US Dollars for failing to reinstate 17 Russian TV channels it banned on YouTube after the 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

This amounts to 23,809,523 times the total amount of all money currently existing in the entire world economy.