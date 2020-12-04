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The CON Continues & Now "Conservatives" Are Calling For Martial Law
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76 views • December 04, 2020
As the narrative falls apart on the CON, the united States is now also facing in our faces evidence of massive voter fraud. However, instead of the people securing the ballot box through the use of the militia, they are getting behind a dangerous plan to impose martial law. We'll cover both of these in this episode.
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https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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