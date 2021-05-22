Apocalypse '21 - Rap Song (Lyric Video)

Holocaust is underway

Slaughter of the human race

Vaccinations from Bill Gates

Concentration camps await

for people who do not obey

The Nazis put Jews on the trains

then came to the United States

and created the CIA

established the surveillance state

and mind control programs still used today



the mask is the symbol of submission to the system

those who dissent will be sent to the prisons

I'll avoid them, I will beat them

I won't join em, I choose freedom

I won't listen I will turn their system against em

my own choice, my own life

my own body, my own mind

I'm not scared

I don't care

I'm not going anywhere



people are purposely stopping

the inhalation of oxygen

and exhalation of toxins

killing their brain cells constantly

suppression of consiousness

suicidal populous

lining up for the jab with no thoughts of the consequence

mind warped world like a zombie apocalypse



I cling to my guns and I thump on my Bible

I don't hide or run I am a disciple

knowing the truth is vital

it's time for revival

there's no more recital

this show is final

I sight in my scope on my rifle

this is a fight for survival

society's about to go primal

til the arrival

of Christ for his bridal

to take up the rightful



So put more foil on my hat

Blood and toil I'm fine with that

the vaccination is the string

the passport is what ties the knot

The QR code then links the chain

and slavery is what you got



greedy pharma companies control the narrative

Satan is their master to destroy the souls of men.



the establishment is lying (lion)

seeking to devour sheep

most people are still denying

they are in psychosic sleep



a programming box

is telling a vision

to channel your thoughts

and accomplish their mission

keep everyone lost

in translation

stirring the pot

creating division

agendas are bought

violence is driven



What will it take

to get people awake?

The slavery takes

us to participate

Do not partake.

Their power will fade.

No one can make

you cover your face.

Refuse to obey

Take back the state



don't let anyone else determine your fate



Admit to God your mistakes

ask for forgiveness and strength

and wisdom to make

the right decisions it takes

to save the world from the lake

of fire of Hades where Satan reigns

with torture and devilish screams of pain

It's not too late.

The heavens await.

angels preparing your place.

Just open a Bible and pray.