© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Apocalypse '21 - Rap Song (Lyric Video)
Follow
3
Share
Report
144 views • May 22, 2021
Holocaust is underway
Slaughter of the human race
Vaccinations from Bill Gates
Concentration camps await
for people who do not obey
The Nazis put Jews on the trains
then came to the United States
and created the CIA
established the surveillance state
and mind control programs still used today
the mask is the symbol of submission to the system
those who dissent will be sent to the prisons
I'll avoid them, I will beat them
I won't join em, I choose freedom
I won't listen I will turn their system against em
my own choice, my own life
my own body, my own mind
I'm not scared
I don't care
I'm not going anywhere
people are purposely stopping
the inhalation of oxygen
and exhalation of toxins
killing their brain cells constantly
suppression of consiousness
suicidal populous
lining up for the jab with no thoughts of the consequence
mind warped world like a zombie apocalypse
I cling to my guns and I thump on my Bible
I don't hide or run I am a disciple
knowing the truth is vital
it's time for revival
there's no more recital
this show is final
I sight in my scope on my rifle
this is a fight for survival
society's about to go primal
til the arrival
of Christ for his bridal
to take up the rightful
So put more foil on my hat
Blood and toil I'm fine with that
the vaccination is the string
the passport is what ties the knot
The QR code then links the chain
and slavery is what you got
greedy pharma companies control the narrative
Satan is their master to destroy the souls of men.
the establishment is lying (lion)
seeking to devour sheep
most people are still denying
they are in psychosic sleep
a programming box
is telling a vision
to channel your thoughts
and accomplish their mission
keep everyone lost
in translation
stirring the pot
creating division
agendas are bought
violence is driven
What will it take
to get people awake?
The slavery takes
us to participate
Do not partake.
Their power will fade.
No one can make
you cover your face.
Refuse to obey
Take back the state
don't let anyone else determine your fate
Admit to God your mistakes
ask for forgiveness and strength
and wisdom to make
the right decisions it takes
to save the world from the lake
of fire of Hades where Satan reigns
with torture and devilish screams of pain
It's not too late.
The heavens await.
angels preparing your place.
Just open a Bible and pray.
Slaughter of the human race
Vaccinations from Bill Gates
Concentration camps await
for people who do not obey
The Nazis put Jews on the trains
then came to the United States
and created the CIA
established the surveillance state
and mind control programs still used today
the mask is the symbol of submission to the system
those who dissent will be sent to the prisons
I'll avoid them, I will beat them
I won't join em, I choose freedom
I won't listen I will turn their system against em
my own choice, my own life
my own body, my own mind
I'm not scared
I don't care
I'm not going anywhere
people are purposely stopping
the inhalation of oxygen
and exhalation of toxins
killing their brain cells constantly
suppression of consiousness
suicidal populous
lining up for the jab with no thoughts of the consequence
mind warped world like a zombie apocalypse
I cling to my guns and I thump on my Bible
I don't hide or run I am a disciple
knowing the truth is vital
it's time for revival
there's no more recital
this show is final
I sight in my scope on my rifle
this is a fight for survival
society's about to go primal
til the arrival
of Christ for his bridal
to take up the rightful
So put more foil on my hat
Blood and toil I'm fine with that
the vaccination is the string
the passport is what ties the knot
The QR code then links the chain
and slavery is what you got
greedy pharma companies control the narrative
Satan is their master to destroy the souls of men.
the establishment is lying (lion)
seeking to devour sheep
most people are still denying
they are in psychosic sleep
a programming box
is telling a vision
to channel your thoughts
and accomplish their mission
keep everyone lost
in translation
stirring the pot
creating division
agendas are bought
violence is driven
What will it take
to get people awake?
The slavery takes
us to participate
Do not partake.
Their power will fade.
No one can make
you cover your face.
Refuse to obey
Take back the state
don't let anyone else determine your fate
Admit to God your mistakes
ask for forgiveness and strength
and wisdom to make
the right decisions it takes
to save the world from the lake
of fire of Hades where Satan reigns
with torture and devilish screams of pain
It's not too late.
The heavens await.
angels preparing your place.
Just open a Bible and pray.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.