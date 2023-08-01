Create New Account
Rachel Croft - "Reap What You Sow" - [LIVE] Music Video
Spank Me Tender
Published 16 hours ago

Recorded LIVE @ Crooked Room StudioWebsite: https://rachelcroftmusic.com/

Rachel Croft YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@RachelCroftMusic


Rachel Croft - vocals/guitar

Olly Chilton - lead guitar

Karl Mullen - keyboards

Laura Fox - bass

Neil Scott - drums

musicrocklivemusic videosoulindie rockrnbbluesalternative rockblues rockreap what you sowrachel croft

