Appleseed Prep - 13 Steady Hold Factors Sitting

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Support hand open, cradling the rifle
Sling smooth across the back of the hand, high in the bicep, snug, not tight
Support elbow directly underneath the rifle
Support Elbow outside of knee for support
Trigger side planted outside of knee
Firm handshake grip pulling the buttstock smartly into the shoulder
Exaggerated C-shaped trigger finger
Turkey neck, cheek weld.
The Ambidextral Gunfighter
http://www.ambgun.com