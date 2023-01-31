Philosophy of 'Occam's Razor'/Principle of problem-solving

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https://cozy.tv/nick (America First Ep. 1115)
"...people don't expect to be deceived. People don't expect to be the victim of a very calculated, premeditative deception."
"You almost have to be disagreeable and kind of sus out what's really going on."
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