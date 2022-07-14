How to Make Cheesy Crackers | Quickest & Most Simple Cracker Recipe

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FULL RECIPE
This will make one large tray of crackers. Enough for two people to snack on. To make more simply multiply the amount of ingredients.
Ingredients:
70g (2.5oz) white flour
3g (0.1oz) cornflour (corn starch)
1g (0.03oz) salt
40g (1.4oz) cold butter, cut into cubes
7g (0.25oz) cold water
100g (3.5oz) grated cheese. I am using Red Leicester because it has a nice colour, but any cheese will work if it is not too wet.
Sea salt to sprinkle on top
Method:
1. In a bowl combine the white flour, cornflour, salt & butter. Crumble the butter with the flour until the mix has a fine crumbly texture.
2. Add the cheese and mix it in so that it is dispersed evenly throughout the mix. Press it together to form a dough.
3. Add the water and mix it in. Knead the dough a few times to really bring it together.
4. Shape into a flat square. Wrap up in clingfilm and refrigerate for at least 1 hour or up to 24 hours.
5. Roll the dough out on a floured surface to around 3mm thickness (0.1in).
6. Trim the edges and cut to the desired shape. Place on a parchment paper lined tray. Sprinkle with sea salt. Poke a hole in each cracker to decorate.
7. Bake in a preheated oven at 160C (320F) with the FAN ON for around 18 minutes. If you want them crispier then bake for longer.
Enjoy! 😊