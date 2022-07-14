How to Make Cheesy Crackers | Quickest & Most Simple Cracker Recipe

FULL RECIPE



This will make one large tray of crackers. Enough for two people to snack on. To make more simply multiply the amount of ingredients.

Ingredients:

70g (2.5oz) white flour

3g (0.1oz) cornflour (corn starch)

1g (0.03oz) salt

40g (1.4oz) cold butter, cut into cubes

7g (0.25oz) cold water

100g (3.5oz) grated cheese. I am using Red Leicester because it has a nice colour, but any cheese will work if it is not too wet.

Sea salt to sprinkle on top

Method:

1. In a bowl combine the white flour, cornflour, salt & butter. Crumble the butter with the flour until the mix has a fine crumbly texture.

2. Add the cheese and mix it in so that it is dispersed evenly throughout the mix. Press it together to form a dough.

3. Add the water and mix it in. Knead the dough a few times to really bring it together.

4. Shape into a flat square. Wrap up in clingfilm and refrigerate for at least 1 hour or up to 24 hours.

5. Roll the dough out on a floured surface to around 3mm thickness (0.1in).

6. Trim the edges and cut to the desired shape. Place on a parchment paper lined tray. Sprinkle with sea salt. Poke a hole in each cracker to decorate.

7. Bake in a preheated oven at 160C (320F) with the FAN ON for around 18 minutes. If you want them crispier then bake for longer.

Enjoy! 😊