The representatives of the Security Service of Ukraine admitted that many Ukrainian citizens help fighters of the Russian Spetsnaz and the so-called sabotage and reconnaissance groups to carry out sabotage operations on the territory of Ukraine. It is reported that since mid-December, more than 100 Ukrainian citizens have been detained who are suspected of complicity with Russian forces. At the same time, it should be noted that most of the detainees were from Odessa, Kharkiv, Sumy, and Chernihiv regions..............

Mirrored - ​BORZZIKMAN