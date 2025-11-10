BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
TULSI GABBARD: “OBAMA ORDERED THE OVERTHROW OF THE U.S. GOVERNMENT
Fritjof Persson
Fritjof Persson
402 followers
2
233 views • 23 hours ago

Former DNI Tulsi Gabbard just said it out loud:


“Barack Hussein Obama ordered the overthrow of the United States government — on behalf of Hillary Clinton — after the 2016 election.”


When Americans voted for Trump, the Obama machine refused to accept it.


So they manufactured a false intelligence narrative, alleging Russian interference to delegitimize the President the people chose.


From Obama down — Brennan, Clapper, Comey, Rice, Lynch, Yates, Monaco, Clinton, Schiff, McCabe, Strzok, Page, Mueller, Rosenstein, Weissmann, Jarrett, Rhodes —

they built a shadow coup against a sitting U.S. President.


This wasn’t politics.

This was treason.


The so-called “Russian collusion” story was not a mistake — it was a calculated act of sedition to reverse an election and nullify the will of 63 million Americans.


They called it “protecting democracy.”

But they were overthrowing it.


Watergate looks like a parking ticket compared to this.

And history will remember it for what it was —

a coup against the Republic itself.

Keywords
us governmenttulsi gabbardobama ordered the overthrow of the
