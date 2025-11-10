TULSI GABBARD: “OBAMA ORDERED THE OVERTHROW OF THE U.S. GOVERNMENT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Former DNI Tulsi Gabbard just said it out loud:
“Barack Hussein Obama ordered the overthrow of the United States government — on behalf of Hillary Clinton — after the 2016 election.”
When Americans voted for Trump, the Obama machine refused to accept it.
So they manufactured a false intelligence narrative, alleging Russian interference to delegitimize the President the people chose.
From Obama down — Brennan, Clapper, Comey, Rice, Lynch, Yates, Monaco, Clinton, Schiff, McCabe, Strzok, Page, Mueller, Rosenstein, Weissmann, Jarrett, Rhodes —
they built a shadow coup against a sitting U.S. President.
This wasn’t politics.
This was treason.
The so-called “Russian collusion” story was not a mistake — it was a calculated act of sedition to reverse an election and nullify the will of 63 million Americans.
They called it “protecting democracy.”
But they were overthrowing it.
Watergate looks like a parking ticket compared to this.
And history will remember it for what it was —
a coup against the Republic itself.