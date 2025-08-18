Putin Is The Big Winner In Alaska Ukraine Summit As Zelensky Visits White House-NTEB-AUG 18 2025

With Emmanuel Macron leading the way, European leaders rush to Washington DC to plead Zelensky’s cause after Trump hands Ukraine to Putin on a silver platter at Summit in Alaska. As we have said before, it’s a strange thing to watch ‘peace talks’ with the aggressor nation that leave out the victim nation that was attacked. It’s quite similar to the deal made during WWII between Germany and Russia to decide the fate of Poland. It feels like we’ve seen this movie before, and that’s the memo.





“The thing that hath been, it is that which shall be; and that which is done is that which shall be done: and there is no new thing under the sun.” Ecclesiastes 1:9 (KJB)





On this episode of the Prophecy News Podcast, students of history know exactly what Vladimir Putin is up to, couldn’t be any more clear. Putin is working to restore the old Soviet Union and lay the groundwork for WWIII. US President Donald Trump is way out of his league here, as was evidenced at last week’s Ukraine Summit in Alaska. Remember back in 2012 when former president Barack Obama whispered to Russian president Dmitry Medvedev that ‘I’ll have more flexibility after the election’, and how outraged we all were by that seeming capitulation? Last week, President Trump whispered to Vladimir Putin ‘I’ll help you’ and then gave him Ukraine. New boss same as the old boss. Now the heads of Europe led by Macron are in Washington DC to beg and plead for Zelensky and Ukraine, how’s that going to go? On this episode of the Prophecy News Podcast, we show you.