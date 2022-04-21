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The Collapse of Netflix Signals the END of the NWO Thought Police’s Stranglehold on Humanity – FULL SHOW 4/20/22
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342 views • April 21, 2022
On every front, globalists are being exposed and defeated as humanity’s awakening accelerates! Tune in and SHARE THIS LINK because YOU are the resistance! The authoritarian governmental and corporate power-grabs that we’ve been witnessing over the past two and a half years are all part of the desperate attempt of a dying establishment to maintain control over a free humanity!
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