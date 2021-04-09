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Small solar-setup to run shallow well-pump
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95 views • April 09, 2021
4 connected items give you 120-volts in the wilderness; but what is the power rating for your need? For under 1 HP or 750watts and with limited duty-cycle, you can use cheap 12-volt panels: 1)four 100watt Solar-panels, 2) four Walmart deep-cycle batteries, 3)40-amp cheap Charge-controller, and 4) cheap Harbor-freight Power-Inverter at 750watts, and plug in your water-pump.
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