The Red Lady of Huntingdon College

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Everyone loved Lorna’s beautiful garden… until children started disappearing. 🌑🌹
The truth behind the flowers is darker than anyone imagined.
Full episode available through the link in the description 🎧
https://open.spotify.com/episode/4NjUYG5dVpjk078DQsTrA5?si=4351af9b27224ffe
#UrbanLegend#CreepyTales#ghoststories#PsychologicalHorror#HorrorFans
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