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A WARRIOR REMEMBERED
Brandy Vaughan, former pharma rep for Merck and founder of the non-profit, Learn the Risk, leaves behind a legacy of advocacy for the vaccine risk awareness movement.
#BrandyVaughan #LearnTheRisk #VaccineAwareness #Tribute #Vaxxed #TheHighwire