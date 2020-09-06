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Critical race theory greatest threat to western civilization made its way into the US federal government, military, alleged justice system same in England, Scotland, France, Sweden ect.
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33 views • September 06, 2020
Understand this is a ZIONIST Protocols Weapon (Fabianism) .... Critical race theory is the greatest threat to western civilization and it’s made its way into the US federal government, the military, and the justice system
This is all part of Zionist Jewish Strategy to divide and conquer the world: http://1776reloaded.org/joomla30/index.php/unlearn/temp-unlearn/unlearn-2/unlearn-3/the-jewish-plan-to-permanently-silence-the-west
Tucker Carlson
8 Comments
1776 Reloaded
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Laurence Flynn
Laurence Flynn
18 hours ago
Subversion, and its not just the USA that is experiencing it, it's the same in England, Scotland, France, Sweden ect.
Please read this article: http://1776reloaded.org/joomla30/index.php/unlearn/temp-unlearn/unlearn-2/unlearn-3/the-jewish-plan-to-permanently-silence-the-west
https://1776reloaded.org/joomla30/index.php/unlearn/temp-unlearn/unlearn-2/unlearn-3/keytopics4/blm
This is all part of Zionist Jewish Strategy to divide and conquer the world: http://1776reloaded.org/joomla30/index.php/unlearn/temp-unlearn/unlearn-2/unlearn-3/the-jewish-plan-to-permanently-silence-the-west
Tucker Carlson
8 Comments
1776 Reloaded
Add a public comment...
Laurence Flynn
Laurence Flynn
18 hours ago
Subversion, and its not just the USA that is experiencing it, it's the same in England, Scotland, France, Sweden ect.
Please read this article: http://1776reloaded.org/joomla30/index.php/unlearn/temp-unlearn/unlearn-2/unlearn-3/the-jewish-plan-to-permanently-silence-the-west
https://1776reloaded.org/joomla30/index.php/unlearn/temp-unlearn/unlearn-2/unlearn-3/keytopics4/blm
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