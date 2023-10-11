Create New Account
Russian Soldier Talking to Fallen Ukrainians - "Just like that - the Historical Parallel has Turned Upside Down... I Hope you Forgive Us - We Forgive You"
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
“Here you were our enemies, but we honestly expect the opposite... That we would all be together, but against someone else... Just like that - the historical parallel has turned upside down... I hope you forgive us - we forgive you...”


@NeoficialniyBeZsonoV

