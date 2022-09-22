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EPOCH TV | The Vaccine BACKFIRE - Crossroads with Josh Philipp
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143 views • September 22, 2022

WATCH THE FULL LIVE: https://ept.ms/VaccineBackfireYT

The U.S. military may be readying for lawsuits as a leaked memo says the Pentagon’s vaccine mandates may be violating laws that protect religious liberty. Previous reporting from The Epoch Times shows that the Pentagon has been discriminating against religions, even prior to the vaccine mandates, and that current policies are part of a broader trend.

Meanwhile, Dr. Anthony Fauci is being put on the spot about previous comments he gave encouraging natural immunity over a flu vaccine; and Fauci has also come out to challenge interpretations of President Joe Biden’s recent statement that the COVID-19 pandemic is over.

In this live Q&A with Crossroads host Joshua Philipp

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militaryvaccine mandatescrossroadsepoch tvthe vaccine backfirewith josh philipp
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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