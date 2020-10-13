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Nightmare Confirmed: Planetary Ruler Bill Gates Announces Lockdowns Will Never End - FULL SHOW 10/13/20
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127 views • October 13, 2020
Gates & Rockefeller Foundation documents detail a plan for a permanent, worldwide lockdown. Last night, Bill Gates publicly confirmed the plan is being implemented, and that civilization as we know it is over. Tune in as we uncover the true agenda behind the Covid-19 fearmongering despite all the evidence that the virus isn’t as big of a threat as what the Chinese communists were initially claiming.
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"Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!"
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
------------
:web:
http://infowars.com
http://newswars.com
http://europe.infowars.com
http://prisonplanet.com
http://infowarsstore.com
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