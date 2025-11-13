BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Canada's Cloned Meat Controversy | Maverick News
24 views • 24 hours ago

BREAKING: Health Canada just greenlit cloned meat for your grocery shelves – with ZERO mandatory labeling! Is your family already eating lab-grown Franken-meat? The same week CFIA brutally culled 400+ ostriches at a secret BC bio-farm... what are they hiding? Join Rick Walker as he rips the lid off:

 Cloned meat invasion – safety lies exposed!

 Ostrich "cull" or government cover-up? Leaked footage!

 Top stories: USA chaos, global scandals & Canada’s fight for truth! This will make your blood boil – watch BEFORE it’s censored! Support fearless journalism:

https://www.freedomreporters.com

https://www.maverickdonations.com #ClonedMeat #CanadaFoodScandal #OstrichMassacre #FoodTruth

Keywords
vaccinespharmafarmsnaturalmethylene
