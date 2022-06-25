Glenn reacts LIVE, is STUNNED with Roe v. Wade overturn

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Glenn BeckJun 24, 2022 Glenn receives the news live on-air that the Supreme Court announced its decision on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, effectively overturning Roe v. Wade after nearly 50 years. It’s a ‘miracle,’ he says, and asks God to ‘please hear the voice of your people. We are trying to mend our ways.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=23aCFCva8qQ