Do Not Be One Of the 50% They Kill
Globalists want to kill off most of the world population except 500 million people or less. Here is proof they will totally fail to do that. They are only going to get so far, but unfortunately they will kill off billions first. Don’t you be one of the ones they kill. Contrary to the globalists wanting to kill of most of the world, God wants us all to be fruitful and multiply and has never rescinded that command.  Yes there are other reasons why people will loose life in the latter days, but these are the big ones.

