Getting Jacked and Connected To Survive and Prosper During The Apocalypse

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You shouldn’t be afraid to say NO to whatever evil the government comes up with… like getting lethally injected, or masked and gagged to avoid death by Virus X. But, the only way to do that is by making sure your body and mind are healthy.
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Intro song: Imagine Dragons Radioactive:
https://youtu.be/ktvTqknDobU?si=OlzONfWlRt6Fxrx5