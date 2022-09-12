Blackouts reported across Ukrainian regions as power stations are hit

A vast area of Ukraine has been affected by blackouts, with Kharkov, home to over a million, left without electricity after a power station was reportedly hit late on Sunday. Kiev has blamed Russia for the attacks, but Moscow has yet to comment on the situation. RT's Roman Kosarev reports.
Sure it was the Russians.
Mirrored - RT
