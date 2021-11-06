Glenn’s FIERY stance against vaccine mandates: ‘THIS is my line’

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17,171 views Nov 5, 2021
Glenn says he’s recently struggled with clearly defining those ‘lines’ in life he refuses to cross. But THIS time, he says, it’s easy. In regards to the federal government’s vaccine mandate recently placed on businesses, Glenn says your message should be: ‘I will NOT comply.’ ‘If we allow them to cross this line, there is no freedom left,’ he explains. So, Glenn has made HIS decision. What’s yours?!
Note: The content of this clip does not provide medical advice. Please seek the advice of local health officials for any COVID related questions & concerns.
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