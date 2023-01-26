X22 REPORT Ep. 2981b - [DS] Has Lost The Narrative, They Are Fighting For Their Lives, Panic In DC

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 2981b - Jan. 25, 2023

[DS] Has Lost The Narrative, They Are Fighting For Their Lives, Panic In DCThe [DS] has lost the narrative, every fake event they created is falling apart and the people are learning the truth. The D's have been kicked off committees and they are panicking, they don't have the ability to get the intel. The [DS] is now moving towards the scare event they are pushing war with Russia. Trump is exposing the [DS] and puts out a message that is now time to clean out the rot, we need to remove the infiltration. The [DS] is now fighting for their lives.

