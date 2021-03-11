EP 2358-6PM CONFIRMED: FBI HIRED DRUG ADDICT STEFAN HALPER TO BRING DOWN PRESIDENT TRUMP

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MONDAY - MARCH 08, 2021
LIVE BROADCAST: 9AM https://vimeo.com/event/706533 6PM https://vimeo.com/event/706574
The FBI documents outline how Stefan Halper was enlisted by the FBI for their operation to target the campaign of Donald Trump in 2016. Halper agreed to become a confidential human source (CHS) or spy for the FBI, and record contacts with several members of the Trump campaign in order to frame the Russian collusion narrative.https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/17131
SPECIAL GUEST: Our guest tonight is Kristopher Dreww, formally known as the Adorable Deplorable on Facebook, and TikTok. He is an activist and harsh critic of the lefts Lgbtq community. He is also social media political commentator and videographer. The media and mob mentality leftists targeted him which in turn caused the fbi to swat team his house.
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