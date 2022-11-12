Blame Mitch McConnell for GOP Senate Losses | Clay Travis & Buck Sexton

Clay Travis and Buck Sexton rip Mitch McConnell, who chose to support Lisa Murkowski in Alaska instead of stronger, more conservative candidates throughout the country, costing the GOP greatly.



