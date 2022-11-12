Blame Mitch McConnell for GOP Senate Losses | Clay Travis & Buck Sexton

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Clay Travis and Buck Sexton rip Mitch McConnell, who chose to support Lisa Murkowski in Alaska instead of stronger, more conservative candidates throughout the country, costing the GOP greatly.
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ve candidates throughout the country, costing the GOP greatly.
Connect with Clay & Buck!
Become a C&B 24/7 Subscriber: https://www.clayandbuck.com/join-eib-247/
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