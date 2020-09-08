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What You Didn't Know About IQ | Kevin M. Beaver and Stefan Molyneux
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17 views • September 08, 2020
Criminology expert Dr. Kevin M. Beaver and Stefan Molyneux discuss the impact of parenting on child intelligence, the predictable capabilities of IQ, the evolutionary behavioral genetics of violent crime and possible explanations for the massive drop in criminality.
Dr. Kevin M. Beaver is an expert on biosocial criminology, which explores the biological and environmental factors involved in crime and antisocial behavior.
Source: http://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0160289614000889
The Nurture Versus Biosocial Debate in Criminology
http://www.fdrurl.com/kevin-beaver-nvn
Biosocial Criminology: New Directions in Theory and Research
http://www.fdrurl.com/kevin-beaver-nd
Biosocial Criminology: A Primer
http://www.fdrurl.com/kevin-beaver-primer
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.fdrurl.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon US Affiliate Link: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUS
Amazon Canada Affiliate Link: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
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Dr. Kevin M. Beaver is an expert on biosocial criminology, which explores the biological and environmental factors involved in crime and antisocial behavior.
Source: http://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0160289614000889
The Nurture Versus Biosocial Debate in Criminology
http://www.fdrurl.com/kevin-beaver-nvn
Biosocial Criminology: New Directions in Theory and Research
http://www.fdrurl.com/kevin-beaver-nd
Biosocial Criminology: A Primer
http://www.fdrurl.com/kevin-beaver-primer
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.fdrurl.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon US Affiliate Link: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUS
Amazon Canada Affiliate Link: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
Amazon UK Affiliate Link: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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