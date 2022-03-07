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VACCINE VEGETABLES..! RELUCTANT TO GET YOUR COVID JAB..? HAVE A NICE SALAD..!
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277 views • March 07, 2022
Make no mistake, they've already been testing this technology on us for months or longer!
Covid vaccines grown into lettuce, tobacco, and more!
Mmmmm! Pass the ranch!
Shared from and subscribe to:
MithChronicler
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/o6UtNZ9JyFvx/
Covid vaccines grown into lettuce, tobacco, and more!
Mmmmm! Pass the ranch!
Shared from and subscribe to:
MithChronicler
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/o6UtNZ9JyFvx/
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