ROLLERBALL hard to find Barthalomews Office

This clip from Rollerball was really hard to find, it cuts to the heart of the BRAVE NEW WORLD like shape we be headed for ? Good SciFi says more about today than the future, and this movie was on a list of Favorites for Lawyers in the Mid 1990s in a eccentric magazine MEDIA BYPASS pre-internet. You've heard the concept CAPTURED AGENCY , or Regulatory Capture, well in this the "5 Majors" have captured the WORLD. ... anyone gonna get in the way?

