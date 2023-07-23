Yuval Noah Harari gaslights listeners about the NWO whilst working knowingly or not for the NWO

Son Of The Light: We have launched a New Blog for those Seeking Absolute Truth at > https://childofthelight888.blogspot.com





Yuval Noah Harari about conspiracy theories... Source: Lex Fridman Podcast #390: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mde2q7GFCrw





Yuval "Noah" Harari is a precursor of the false prophet, and the precursors are coming thick and fast. Matthew 24:37 But as the days of Noah were, so shall also the coming of the Son of man be. (King James Bible)





Additionally: 2 Corinthians 4:3-4 King James Bible





3 But if our gospel be hid, it is hid to them that are lost:





4 In whom the god of this world hath blinded the minds of them which believe not, lest the light of the glorious gospel of Christ, who is the image of God, should shine unto them.





This is the Good News of the Gospel.





The Resurrection of Christ: 1 Corinthians 15:1-4 King James Version





1 Moreover, brethren, I declare unto you the gospel which I preached unto you, which also ye have received, and wherein ye stand;





2 By which also ye are saved, if ye keep in memory what I preached unto you, unless ye have believed in vain.





3 For I delivered unto you first of all that which I also received, how that Christ died for our sins according to the scriptures;





4 And that he was buried, and that he rose again the third day according to the scriptures:





The Message of Salvation to All: Romans 10:9-10 King James Version





9 That if thou shalt confess with thy mouth the Lord Jesus, and shalt believe in thine heart that God hath raised him from the dead, thou shalt be saved.





10 For with the heart man believeth unto righteousness; and with the mouth confession is made unto salvation.