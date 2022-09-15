Executive Order brings transhuman from bioweapon, started by Biden’s administration to alter DNA

The bio-weapon-the moon shot /nano is the hardware. Nano is attracted to neurons in the brain/HEAD. The software digital ID with CBCDs (Complete Blood Count with Differential) (hematology) UBI (Universal Basic Income) and digital ID social credit system. is in your phone / HAND. Combined this is for preparing The beast system.

Creepy Joe Biden just announce it the government is going to end the cash here and bring in digital currency by Dec 2022, they’re pushing this thing really fast ! Do not comply. Seek Jesus Christ!





Especially when it’s evilness involved in it, all of this just set up for the chip nano technology in which, the awake ones see it’s being set up now , many will take it, so sad