Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Executive Order brings transhuman from bioweapon, started by Biden’s administration to alter DNA
189 views
channel image
chriswillard777
Published 2 months ago |

The bio-weapon-the moon shot /nano is the hardware. Nano is attracted to neurons in the brain/HEAD. The software digital ID with CBCDs (Complete Blood Count with Differential) (hematology) UBI (Universal Basic Income) and digital ID social credit system. is in your phone / HAND. Combined this is for preparing The beast system.

Creepy Joe Biden just announce it the government is going to end the cash here and bring in digital currency by Dec 2022, they’re pushing this thing really fast ! Do not comply. Seek Jesus Christ!


Especially when it’s evilness involved in it, all of this just set up for the chip nano technology in which, the awake ones see it’s being set up now , many will take it, so sad

Keywords
joe bidencyborgtranshumanbio weaponbiden administrationmrna jabalter dna

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket