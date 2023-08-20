Benjamin Fulford explains why we need to arrest the Criminals now and he has their names. Time for a little trip to Gitmo for these Criminals - we need live TV hangings. Nothing less please
277 views
•
Published 17 hours ago
•
I will be so happy if this happens
Keywords
newsbenjaminfulford
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos