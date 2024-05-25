NWO: Dr. Thorpe claims COVID-19 bioweapon killed or injured 585 million people!

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





Credits to TheWarAgainstYou





In Jim Ferguson’s interview with Dr. James Thorpe, Dr. Thorpe claims that the COVID-19 bioweapon killed or injured 585 million people, as part of the left-wing globalist Vatican agenda!





Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/

Websites: www.ssremnant.org & www.sdcministries.org

Email: pastor Craig at [email protected]





"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."

-General Lafayette under President George Washington





https://www.bitchute.com/video/FT51dHfgtquJ/