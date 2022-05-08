Gregg Phillips from True the Vote: Proof of Findings | 2000 Mules

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- The Collectors (people grabbing the ballots)
- The Stash Houses
- The Mules (people taking them to the drop boxes)
“There is no question this was organized crime. It was too controlled. There was too much similarity between them all and how they did it and where the money came from…”
Watch @ www.2000mules.com