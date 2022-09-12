What The Mockingbird Media Won't Tell You About Wicked Queen Elizabeth II

The death of Queen Elizabeth II this past week has made world news and, of course, all her "subjects" worship her with tears and visits to the palace. But Elizabeth, like the rest of her family, was a wicked, wicked woman. Not only did she marry a Nazi, but her offspring were pedophiles and adulterers. Additionally, her cruelty knew no bounds in various parts of the world, along with missing children in the wake of her and her husband's visit to Canada. We'll share with you who the real Queen of England really was in this episode.





See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/what-the-mockingbird-media-wont-tell-you-about-wicked-queen-elizabeth-ii-video/





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