Israel's Military Kidnapped Journalist Bushra Taweel earlier this morning in Ramallah after Beating Her Up

"He [an Israeli soldier] threatened that if she didn't give him the other phone they would begin smashing the contents of the house."
◾️Israel's military kidnapped journalist Bushra Taweel earlier this morning from the house of a friend of hers in Ramallah after beating her up and torturing her.
