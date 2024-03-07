Create New Account
Israel's Military Kidnapped Journalist Bushra Taweel earlier this morning in Ramallah after Beating Her Up
Published 14 hours ago

"He [an Israeli soldier] threatened that if she didn't give him the other phone they would begin smashing the contents of the house."

◾️Israel's military kidnapped journalist Bushra Taweel earlier this morning from the house of a friend of hers in Ramallah after beating her up and torturing her.

israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank

