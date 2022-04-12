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FULL SHOW: Planned Global Collapse Has Begun; Food Crisis From Lebanon To Peru Leads To Riots In The Streets
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149 views • April 12, 2022
Shock footage coming from around the World of people starving to death, committing mass suicide and rioting in the street at the human torture of the Great Reset continues. From suicides and screaming in China to rioting in Peru, we showed the horrific videos. Tax attorney Tyler Bennett joins to discuss some great tax advice and how to save money as filing season comes to a close. Dr. Bryan Ardis joins with exclusive breaking news on covid and the vaccine that has landed him on a hit list. Owen Shroyer discusses the Great Awakening that is building up in the heart and souls of Americans, still lying dormant, but ready to explode.
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