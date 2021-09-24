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How the Satanic Main Stream Media (MSM) has 'Shaped' the Generations 'Z' (Documentary) [24.09.2021]
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91 views • September 24, 2021
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https://youtu.be/Kc0BAs5KnMw
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHIDyq2xh7Nl_w4SpnIK6KA
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190 views Sep 24, 2021
HeavenBoundTrucker444
557 subscribers
https://youtu.be/ZJe0pbPdkx8
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWTIZrq8FWQVu0IGTEL1kkA
Social Engineering https://duckduckgo.com/?q=social+engineering&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
What Has Media Truly Done to Society Over the Past 70 Years?
Corrections: Jimmy Hendrix Allegedly Died of Complications With Barbiturates, Not Opiates. (Key Word, "Allegedly")
DayzofNoah TV
10.8K subscribers
https://youtu.be/Kc0BAs5KnMw
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHIDyq2xh7Nl_w4SpnIK6KA
https://www.dayzofnoah.com/
190 views Sep 24, 2021
HeavenBoundTrucker444
557 subscribers
https://youtu.be/ZJe0pbPdkx8
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWTIZrq8FWQVu0IGTEL1kkA
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