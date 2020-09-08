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Nursing Students Do Yourself a Favor and Get Your "Street Smarts"
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10 views • September 08, 2020
I worked in EMS and in the ER as a tech prior to graduation from nursing school. I recommend getting some experience prior to getting your nursing license. The experience you gain will be beneficial. Consider graduating with some experience under your belt. You will be glad you did!
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