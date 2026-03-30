That won't be allowed to happen - Rubio on the Iranian plan to create a tolling system in the Strait of Hormuz.

Adding, he also says stop...:

“The short-range missiles launched by Iran serve only one purpose: to attack Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, and Bahrain,” Narco Rubio told Al Jazeera.

Iran, he added, must “stop manufacturing the drones and missiles we have seen in recently”.