North Trade Center Tower Exploding. By David Chandler (mirrored video)

Physics teacher David Chandler's brilliant exploration of the North Tower Exploding WTC 1.





"The Twin Towers were destroyed by waves of explosions that pulverized the building contents and hurled steel beams up to 600 ft in all directions." — Architects & Engineers for 911 truth





Daniel Barnum, FAIA

Architect

“I have known from day one that the buildings were imploded and could not have collapsed from the damage caused by the airplanes.”





Roland Angle, C.E.

Civil Engineer

"The official explanation of the failures defies known scientific methods of analysis and is untenable in the face of logical investigation."





Tony Szamboti

Mechanical Engineer

“There is little doubt that the collapses were caused by controlled demolitions and the aircraft impacts were causal ruses.”





Richard Gage, AIA

Architect

"These professionals who collectively have over 25,000 years of experience have signed our petition calling for a new investigation."





Kamal Obeid, S.E.

Structural Engineer

"A localized failure in a steel-framed building cannot cause a catastrophic collapse like a house of cards at free-fall acceleration."





Scott Grainger, F.SFPE

Fire Protection Engineer

"All three collapses were very uniform in nature. Natural collapses due to unplanned events are not uniform." Architects & Engineers for 911 truth.





Website link: https://www.ae911truth.org/





(Thumbnail) — Source 1: https://youtu.be/nUDoGuLpirc

North Tower Exploding by David Chandler; Published by AE911Truth; YouTube; Date of video recording: September 11, 2001; Date of video publishing: November 3, 2010; Date of website access: December 23, 2020.