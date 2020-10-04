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Trump Tested Positive For Coronavirus Here's The Truth
Information Man Show
Information Man Show
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231 views • October 04, 2020
Trump was on his way to losing his reelection bid after his performance during the first presidential debate on Sept. 29. Testing positive for COVID-19&amp;nbsp;redirected attention away from the topic of white supremacists.

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ＬＩＫＥ | ＣＯＭＭＥＮＴ | ＳＨＡＲＥ | ＳＵＢＳＣＲＩＢＥ

The show attempts to make assessments. To make critical analysis of what's happening in our society today from news, social issues, cultural issues politics societal issues, the goal is to open up one's mind. To give a critical analysis as to what's happening in our world today. To provide solutions and strategies.

(Podcast) Produced in 2020

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Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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