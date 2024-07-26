Biden WH Speech - Liberalism Study - No Chance Kamala

Biden sidesteps hard truths in first speech since quitting race





It was Joe Biden's first chance to define how he will be judged by history.





In a rare televised address from the Oval Office on Wednesday night, his first public comments since he abruptly ended his re-election bid on Sunday, he spoke of his accomplishments. He spoke of his humble roots. He sang the praises of the American people. He said the future of American democracy lies in their hands.





https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/crg5pq8ql1vo









Black Lives Matter Denounces Democrats for 'Anointing' Kamala Harris





Black Lives Matter has criticized the Democratic Party for "anointing" Vice President Kamala Harris as the expected Democrat presidential nominee without a public vote.





President Joe Biden announced on Sunday that he was leaving the presidential race and endorsed Harris to replace him at the top of the Democratic ticket to face Donald Trump, the Republican nominee, in November. Biden had faced pressure to step aside after a disastrous debate performance last month magnified concerns about the 81-year-old's age and ability to beat Trump and serve a second term.





https://www.newsweek.com/black-lives-matter-denounces-kamala-harris-appointment-us-presidential-election-1929430









55% of liberal White women suffer from mental disorders?





Pew study indicates leftism is LITERALLY a mental illness





Conservatives love to throw out slogans such as "liberalism is a disease" or "Trump derangement syndrome" when talking about those who adhere to a leftist worldview.





Turns out, there may actually be some scientific data from Pew Research to back up those claims.





The results of the study, which was conducted off a self-reported poll by Pew in March, indicated that across all races and age groups, those who identified as conservative were far less likely to have been diagnosed with a mental illness by a doctor. In the youngest bracket of 18 to 29-year-olds, 45.9% of liberals said they had received such a diagnosis compared to 20.1% of conservatives.





https://notthebee.com/article/pew-study-indicates-leftism-is-literally-a-mental-illness-









Kamala Harris Would Be “An Unmitigated Disaster for Public Safety in This Country”





Joe Gamaldi, the national vice president of the Fraternal Order of Police and an active Houston Police Department lieutenant, presented a chilling image of what will happen to the safety of Americans if Kamala Harris is elected president.





https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/07/vp-fraternal-order-police-warns-kamala-harris-would/









Only 3 Out of 10 Think Kamala Harris Can Win Presidential Race





https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/07/shock-poll-only-3-10-think-kamala-harris/









Don’t Buy The Kamala Psy-Op





Over the coming months, the media industrial complex will be working on overdrive trying to convince the American public that Kamala Harris is not just a viable candidate but a once-in-a-generation talent whose victory in November is not only possible, but a foregone conclusion. Don’t buy the hype.





https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/07/ingrassia-dont-buy-kamala-psy-op/









The Choice of Kamala Makes No Sense. It’s a Terrible Mistake. But Democrats Have Something Up Their Sleeve.





https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/07/wayne-rootthe-choice-kamala-makes-no-sense-its/